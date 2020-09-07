Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,610 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $103,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,754. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

