Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 5,526,779 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,526,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 1.35% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,503,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 836,281 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. 14,139,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -566.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

