Holocene Advisors LP Buys 498,385 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Mcdonald’s worth $135,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,651,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 13,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

