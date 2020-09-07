Holocene Advisors LP Buys 1,594,342 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $75,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.64. 7,278,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,676. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.