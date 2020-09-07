Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $97,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.70. 14,374,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.