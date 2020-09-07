Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Centene worth $91,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Centene by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $59.67. 2,495,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

