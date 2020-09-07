Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 387.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523,105 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Square worth $69,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Shares of SQ traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.39. 17,995,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,925. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

