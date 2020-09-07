Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,185,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dell by 16.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.65. 2,314,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,263. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.72.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

