Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,778,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $394,296. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,984. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

