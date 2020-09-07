Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 85,208 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

XLRN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.34. 325,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,832. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

