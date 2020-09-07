Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 15,404 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $53,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.70. 663,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,666. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

