Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Danske downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HMLP traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

