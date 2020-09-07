Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $142.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $142.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.76 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Danske downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

