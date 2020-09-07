Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hiscox from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,487.00.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.