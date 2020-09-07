Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Henry Schein by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

