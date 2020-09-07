Healthequity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Healthequity to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HQY stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

