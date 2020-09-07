Head to Head Survey: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NYSE:FULC)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 1.92 $142.28 million $2.96 12.45 Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.68 million ($8.13) -0.92

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 15.84% 13.81% 4.64% Fulcrum Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -57.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 6 1 0 2.14 Fulcrum Therapeutics 2 1 3 0 2.17

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.30%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.