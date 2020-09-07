Head-To-Head Review: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $65.69, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 8.36 $654.69 million $2.26 30.39

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Volatility and Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -4.36, indicating that its stock price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

