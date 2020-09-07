Head to Head Analysis: Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) versus Apyx Medical (OTCMKTS:APYX)

Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Scivanta Medical alerts:

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A Apyx Medical -64.89% -22.98% -19.76%

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apyx Medical $28.15 million 5.75 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -8.16

Scivanta Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scivanta Medical and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Scivanta Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Scivanta Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scivanta Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.