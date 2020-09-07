Head-To-Head Analysis: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. Capitala Finance (OTCMKTS:CPTA)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Capitala Finance -111.41% 3.36% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Capitala Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.60 $516.34 million N/A N/A Capitala Finance $44.03 million 0.61 -$27.65 million $4.80 2.05

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Capitala Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fairfax Financial and Capitala Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capitala Finance 2 0 0 0 1.00

Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential downside of 50.41%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Capitala Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

