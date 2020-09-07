HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.45. 4,380,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.