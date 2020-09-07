HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

