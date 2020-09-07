HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.39. 17,995,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,925. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $170.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

