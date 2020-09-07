HBC Financial Services PLLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 676,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 322,874 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 2,379,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

