HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 18,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,783,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,074,000 after acquiring an additional 388,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of -599.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

