HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,158 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

ABR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. 923,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 91.18%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.