HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 828 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 2,167,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

