Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Electric’s second-quarter 2020 earnings improved year over year while revenues declined. The company continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, primarily adding new generation facilities amid replacing aging infrastructure. For 2020, it plans to invest approximately $360 million in the utility. In Hawaii, the company is the largest provider of electricity. However, the company’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt in time. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-months P/E ratio reflects a gloomy picture. Moreover, Hawaii’s tourism industry suffered dramatically following the COVID-19 impacts, which in turn has been hurting the company’s sales. In the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.