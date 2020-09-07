Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.29 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $594,892.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009701 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,219.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.61 or 0.03421089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.02210501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00470789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00787808 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00601060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,404,939 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

