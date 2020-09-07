Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,822 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Hasbro worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 613,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

