Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0066

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.05129596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

