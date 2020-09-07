Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

