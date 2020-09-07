HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HVRRY. HSBC upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.11. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

