H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HRB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in H & R Block by 103.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

