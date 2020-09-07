Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LON:GKP traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.87. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Garrett Soden bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

