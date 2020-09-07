Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Garrett Soden acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

