Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GKP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GKP traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 153,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 47.05 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Garrett Soden acquired 70,000 shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

