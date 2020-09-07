Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.33, a PEG ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

