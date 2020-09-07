GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 551.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GrubHub worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,115. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $131,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,010.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,693. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

