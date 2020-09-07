GravityCoin (GXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $206,004.97

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,004.97 and approximately $504.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01708391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00212856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00169965 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,413,603 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

