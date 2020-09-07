Grafton Group’s (GROUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GROUF. Peel Hunt upgraded Grafton Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

GROUF opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

