Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Cap Tops $62,778.01

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $62,778.01 and approximately $43.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004089 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.