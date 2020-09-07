Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $229.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.69.

DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docusign by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,414,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

