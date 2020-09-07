Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €104.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAF. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.50 ($101.76).

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching €97.24 ($114.40). 836,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

