Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $38,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

