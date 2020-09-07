Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

GWRS stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 360,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

