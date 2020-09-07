Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 900,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Glaukos by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

