GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $84.30 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

