Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.59. 41,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,327. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.