Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

GCO stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 144,922 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

